EDEN, N.C. — A 19-year-old was charged with murder in connection with the death of a 60-year-old Eden man Sunday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m., Eden Police found Michael Anthony Broadnax was found to be shot several times on Anderson Street. Broadnax was taken to the hospital, where he died. There were no other injuries.

Police charged Kalai Jaquan Maxwell of Eden with one count of First Degree Murder.

