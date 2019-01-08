LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 19-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Lexington.

Magen Hairens was found unresponsive on Winston Road near the intersection of Longview Street just after 10 p.m. Police say Hairens was trying to cross the street when he was hit by a vehicle going north. EMS tried to save Hairens, but was unsuccessful.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

