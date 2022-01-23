19-year-old shot in the back in Winston-Salem doesn't know why someone would shoot them, police say

Police said when they arrived at Tower Road, they found a Ford Mustang with bullet holes in the car. The victim was taken to a hospital before officers arrived.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old was shot in the back and taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday in Winston-Salem, according to police reports.

Winston-Salem police responded to a call about a shooting on Tower Street around 3:25 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a red Ford Mustang that appeared to be in a wreck with no one inside the car. Police also noticed evidence of gunfire damage to the car.

Law enforcement was on the scene when the victim arrived at a hospital with a bullet wound to their back. Officer’s attempted to speak with the victim who was less than forthcoming about the investigation. The victim also didn't have a reason as to why someone would shoot them or provide any suspect information.

This investigation is ongoing.