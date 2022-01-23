19-year-old shot in the back in Winston-Salem doesn't know why someone would shoot them, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old was shot in the back and taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday in Winston-Salem, according to police reports.
Winston-Salem police responded to a call about a shooting on Tower Street around 3:25 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a red Ford Mustang that appeared to be in a wreck with no one inside the car. Police also noticed evidence of gunfire damage to the car.
Law enforcement was on the scene when the victim arrived at a hospital with a bullet wound to their back. Officer’s attempted to speak with the victim who was less than forthcoming about the investigation. The victim also didn't have a reason as to why someone would shoot them or provide any suspect information.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904.