HUNTERSVILLE, NC — HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department quickly found a missing 19-year-old with autism.

According to police, Holden was reported missing Wednesday morning in the Monteith Park neighborhood.

Police report he was found five minutes after they posted his photo to their Facebook page. Police said he was walking to school.

