HUNTERSVILLE, NC — The Huntersville Police Department is currently searching for a missing 19-year-old with autism.

According to police, Holden was reported missing Wednesday morning in the Monteith Park neighborhood.

Family members report Holden has autism and is believed to be wearing blue jeans and an NC State red and camouflage hat. He is about 5'10 and weighs 145 pounds.

Those who spot Holden are asked to contact police immediately.

© 2018 WCNC