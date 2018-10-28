Check your Powerball tickets! North Carolinians won big in Saturdays' Powerball drawing with some of that luck stemming from right here in the Triad.

One lucky Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Winston-Salem and winning $50,000 tickets were sold in Greensboro and Lexington according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. In addition to the $1 million ticket, two tickets won $150,000 and four won $50,000.

RELATED | 2 winning tickets sold for $750 million Powerball jackpot

The $1 million ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Fairlawn Drive, according to the lottery. It matched all five white balls in the drawing.

Two tickets matched four of the white balls and, because of the Power Play feature, tripled the prize to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn. Those tickets were sold at:

Love’s Travel Stop, Peeler Road, Salisbury

Circle A Food Store, North Main Street, Mount Holly

Four other $2 tickets matched four of the white balls to win $50,000. The four tickets were sold at:

Circle K, Groometown Road, Greensboro

Circle K, U.S. 64 West, Lexington

Willis Food Mart, East Union Street, Morganton

Sunoco-Ramsey Street, Ramsey Street, Fayetteville

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

How to keep office lottery pools out of court:

RELATED | Got The Winning Lottery Ticket? An Economist Explains What To Do With All That Money

RELATED | 22 NC Co-Workers Win $1M Mega Millions Prize in Office Pool

RELATED | Wake County Office Pool Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY