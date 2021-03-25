Woman, man accused of handcuffing child to furniture, using dog shock collar to discipline

The child was being handcuffed to furniture at night made to sleep on the hard floor, abuse report says.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: Warning disturbing details of child abuse.

Two people were arrested and charged with felony child abuse in Davidson County.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office received a report in February of child abuse of a 15-year-old.

It was reported that the child was being handcuffed to furniture at night and made to sleep on the hard floor of the home. It was also reported that a dog shock collar was used on the child for discipline.

The child was seen at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview and medical exam, deputies said.