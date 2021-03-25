Woman, man accused of handcuffing child to furniture, using dog shock collar to discipline

x
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: Warning disturbing details of child abuse.

Two people were arrested and charged with felony child abuse in Davidson County. 

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office received a report in February of child abuse of a 15-year-old.

It was reported that the child was being handcuffed to furniture at night and made to sleep on the hard floor of the home. It was also reported that a dog shock collar was used on the child for discipline.  

The child was seen at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview and medical exam, deputies said. 

Investigators said they arrested two people and charged them with felony child abuse. They were released after posting a $25,000 bond. 

