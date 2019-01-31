ZIRCONIA, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says troopers have recovered the bodies of two teenagers from a car found submerged in a lake.

Patrol spokesman Rico Stephens said the bodies of 18-year-old Horacio Jesus Sanchez Visoso and 19-year-old William Antonio Franco Rubio were found in a 1997 Toyota, about 15 to 20 feet beneath the surface of Lake Summit. Both teens were from Flat Rock.

According to the patrol, troopers found a set of tire tracks suggesting a vehicle had left the road and gone into the lake. The Henderson County Rescue Squad responded and sent divers into the lake.

Stephens said the car likely entered the lake sometime Tuesday and that the patrol learned of it on Wednesday.

An investigation into the accident is continuing.