ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - Two people were charged and two are wanted in Rockingham County in a pair of separate child abuse cases.

A couple was charged with Misdemeanor child abuse after the Sheriff's office learned of about a child with a broken arm.

Steve Workman and Crystal Workman of Eden were charged after the abuse was reported to the sheriff's office. The county isn't releasing information about the child in question.

Deputies are looking for Perry Junior Mark II and Heather Aubrey Swofford of Ruffin in connection with a different child abuse investigation. Both are wanted on arrest warrants. A photo of Swofford wasn't provided by the Sheriff's office.

Anyone who knows where Mark or Swofford could be should call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Steve Workman was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $20,000 secured bond. Crystal Workman had a $5,000 secured bond. They carry Dec. 10 court dates.

