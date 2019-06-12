DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office say two people tried to get a 14-year-old girl to send them explicit photos.

According to deputies, 33-year-old David Lee Presnell Jr., and 19-year-old Brenda Lea Freeman were talking to the girl on an online chat platform. Deputies say the two were planning to go to Massachusetts to get the 14-year-old girl and bring her back to North Carolina for sexual purposes.

During a search warrant, deputies found evidence suggesting both David and Brenda were communicating with multiple other juveniles, some as young as 8-years-old.

Both David and Brenda were taken into custody and charged with one count each of Solicitation of a Minor by Electronic Device, Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor under 16 Years Old, and Felony Conspiracy to commit Human Trafficking – Child Victim.

Both are at the Davidson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

