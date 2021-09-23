2 charged following fight that prompted lockdowns at 2 schools, child care center in Asheboro

The Asheboro Police Department said they received a call just before 2:30 p.m. about a person with a gun and a fight between multiple people on Albemarle Road. Asheboro High School, South Asheboro Middle School and a child care facility were placed on lockdown as a precaution during their investigation. The fight was not on any of the campuses but the location of the incident was near the schools and child care center.