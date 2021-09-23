2 charged following fight that prompted lockdowns at 2 schools, child care center in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police arrested two people Thursday following a fight in Asheboro.
The Asheboro Police Department said they received a call just before 2:30 p.m. about a person with a gun and a fight between multiple people on Albemarle Road. Asheboro High School, South Asheboro Middle School and a child care facility were placed on lockdown as a precaution during their investigation. The fight was not on any of the campuses but the location of the incident was near the schools and child care center.
Police said they arrested Tony Eugene Hiatt, 35, and Tony Dillion Ivan, 29, who are both charged.
Hiatt was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Ivan was charged with simple assault.