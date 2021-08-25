2 charged in deadly stabbing at Burlington motel

Police said Lucas Daniel Cook, 24, died after he was stabbed last Saturday at the Corporate Suites on Saconn Drive.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police arrested two people in connection with a deadly weekend stabbing in Burlington.

Burlington police said the stabbing happened Saturday at the Corporate Suites on Saconn Drive.

When officers arrived, they found Lucas Daniel Cook, 24, suffering from a single stab wound. He died at the scene.

Investigators Scottie Oneil Pringle, 29, and charged him with second-degree murder. He’s in Alamance County Jail with no bond.