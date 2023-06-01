2 charged in Quincy Drive robbery and shooting that left man dead

Two men are in custody after a 21-year-old was killed in a Deacon's Station apartment in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men are facing charges after a man was killed in a robbery that ended in a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Armin Deshawn Hardy, 19, was located and arrested on May 23 by the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force with the assistance of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Gang Unit in relation to the robbery and murder.

Anthony Lee Coverdale, 18, was also located and arrested on Thursday by the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force at his home in Kernersville.

Hardy and Coverdale are charged with murder, two counts of armed robbery, and first-degree burglary.

They are both being held with no bond allowed.

Hardy's first court appearance was set for May 24.

Coverdale is set to appear in court Friday.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

