2 charged with felony child abuse in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have been arrested and charged with felony child abuse in Davidson County.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, they received a report back in Feb. of child abuse on a 15-year-old in the Welcome area of Davidson County.

Deputies said it was reported that the child was being handcuffed to furniture at night and made to sleep on the hard floor of the home. It was also reported that a K-9 shock collar was used on the child for discipline.

The child was seen at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview and medical exam, deputies said.

On Monday following an extensive investigation by detectives, Jimmy Dale Blackwell Jr., 42, and Jennifer Lee Blackwell, 42, both of Lexington, were arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

In addition, Jennifer Blackwell was charged with possession of schedule IV controlled substance.