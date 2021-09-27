2 charged with murder in death of Winston-Salem woman

Police said the victim, Michele Ruth Lowder, 45, was found dead in a house on Tipperary Lane.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested two people charged with murder in the death of a woman found in her home.

Police said the victim, Michele Ruth Lowder, 45, was found dead in a house on Tipperary Lane. Officers went to the house to check on Lowder after she failed to report to work. During their investigation, it was discovered the suspects stole Lowder’s car.

Winston-Salem police said the SWAT team located the stolen vehicle. They said the man driving, Tyree Lashauna Mosby, 18, jumped out the vehicle and was later arrested after officers chased him. Officers said Mosby fled Pennsylvania, where he’s wanted for attempted murder. Investigators said they were led to a hotel where they discovered Mosby had an acquaintance. The woman, Alexis Olacia Knox, 19, was also arrested and charged.