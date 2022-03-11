2 children abducted in Archdale

The Archdale Police Department said they’re searching for Jayden Robertson, 13, and Isabella Robertson, 9, who were taken from their home by a noncustodial parent, who's the children's mother. Jayden was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt and Isabella was last seen wearing a blue nightgown. Police are looking for Tonya York who was last seen operating an older burgundy Chevy S10 truck. They said she could be in Randolph County. They have obtained warrants for her arrest for child abduction.