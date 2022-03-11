x
2 children abducted in Archdale

The Archdale Police Department said they’re searching for Jayden Robertson, 13, and Isabella Robertson, 9, who were taken from their home.
Credit: Archdale Police Dept.
(L) Jayden Robertson, Isabella Robertson were abducted from their home. (R) Tonya York wanted for child abduction

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Two children were abducted from Archdale Monday night, according to police.

The Archdale Police Department said they’re searching for Jayden Robertson, 13, and Isabella Robertson, 9, who were taken from their home by a noncustodial parent, who's the children's mother. Jayden was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt and Isabella was last seen wearing a blue nightgown. Police are looking for Tonya York who was last seen operating an older burgundy Chevy S10 truck. They said she could be in Randolph County. They have obtained warrants for her arrest for child abduction. 

According to a detective, the grandmother has custody of the children. They said it didn't warrant an Amber Alert because the grandmother said she doesn't believe the children are in danger. 

If you have any information call Archdale Police Department (336)434-3134.

