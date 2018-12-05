GREENSBORO, NC -- Two children died following an apartment fire in Greensboro early Saturday morning, according to a Cone Hospital spokesperson.

Three other children were injured in the fire. They have been transferred to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem. An adult was treated and released from Moses Cone.

Greensboro Fire Department says the five kids and an adult were pulled from the burning building early Saturday morning on Summit Avenue near Cone Blvd. The fire started just before 4 a.m.

PHOTOS | 5 Children, 1 Adult Injured in Greensboro Apartment Fire

PHOTOS: 5 Kids In Critical Condition After Apartment Fire In Greensboro 01 / 05 01 / 05

The fire department says this was a two-alarm with 18 units, including firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles responding. The investigation is still in preliminary stages and no cause has yet been found.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY