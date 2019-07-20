*Photo is not from the house involved.*

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--Two children are recovering from injuries sustained when someone fired multiple bullets into their house. Police confirm two adults and two children were asleep when the incident happened in the 100 block of Lockland Avenue.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Friday Winston-Salem Police Department 911 received a call about shots being fired into their house. The two adults say gunshots and glass shattering woke them up. The two children were treated and released from a local hospital for minor injuries, police said. Specific details of the children's injuries were not released.

No one was able to provide any information on possible suspect(s) or vehicle descriptions. Investigators canvassed the area for witnesses but were unable to find any.

The investigation is on-going and police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800 or en Español 336-728-3904. You can also reach out to them on Facebook at Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.