BREVARD, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina say a climber injured in a fall of more than 100 feet and another person were rescued from Looking Glass Rock in Pisgah National Forest.

Multiple media outlets report the two were airlifted late Saturday to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

PHOTOS: 2 Climbers Rescued From Looking Glass Rock Authorities in North Carolina say a climber injured in a fall of more than 100 feet and another person were rescued from Looking Glass Rock in Pisgah National Forest. Authorities in North Carolina say a climber injured in a fall of more than 100 feet and another person were rescued from Looking Glass Rock in Pisgah National Forest. Authorities in North Carolina say a climber injured in a fall of more than 100 feet and another person were rescued from Looking Glass Rock in Pisgah National Forest. Authorities in North Carolina say a climber injured in a fall of more than 100 feet and another person were rescued from Looking Glass Rock in Pisgah National Forest. Authorities in North Carolina say a climber injured in a fall of more than 100 feet and another person were rescued from Looking Glass Rock in Pisgah National Forest.

The Transylvania County Rescue Squad said on its Facebook page that its members responded around 5 p.m. Saturday to a report of one fallen climber and another potentially stuck on the rock.

Authorities said the climber took more of a "tumbling fall" than a free fall. The person on the side of the rock was able to lower himself or herself to the base safely.

Looking Glass Rock is about 5 miles northwest of Brevard and reaches an elevation of almost 4,000 feet.