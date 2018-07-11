REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WFMY)-- Reidsville police are on the scene of a double homicide that happened Wednesday morning on Lawsonville Avenue.

Investigators say they responded to the crime around 10:48 a.m. and found three people injured. Two died at the scene and a third person was taken to the hospital. No updated condition or age has been given on the person.

Investigators did confirm the crime involved a shooting and stabbing.

