REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WFMY)-- Reidsville police are on the scene of a double homicide that happened Wednesday morning on Lawsonville Avenue.
Investigators say they responded to the crime around 10:48 a.m. and found three people injured. Two died at the scene and a third person was taken to the hospital. No updated condition or age has been given on the person.
Investigators did confirm the crime involved a shooting and stabbing.
