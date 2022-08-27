2 dead after crash on southbound US-52 in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said two women got out their cars and were standing in the roadway when a 2017 International tractor-trailer ran into them.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people died following a crash on southbound US-52 near Ziglar Road in Winston-Salem Saturday morning.

According to Winston-Salem police, 30-year-old Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and 31-year-old Heather Singleton of Lewisville was stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US-52.

Police said both women got out their cars and were standing in the roadway when a 2017 International tractor-trailer driven by 60-year-old Bradly Perry collided into Ms. Goins, Ms. Singleton and Goin's Dodge Pick-up.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County EMS.

Police said Perry remained on the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the crash.

The southbound lanes of US 52 were closed for 6 hours.

According to Winston-Salem police, this is the 14th and 15th motor vehicle fatality of 2022 compared to 20 at the same time in 2021.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

