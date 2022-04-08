2 dead after fire in Wilkesboro

Investigators said one of the two people who died was a child.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Two people have died following a fire in Wilkesboro on Old US 421 Road Friday.

After arriving, emergency crews found one person inside a house on Old US 421 Road. Emergency officials said the person was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Firefighters then found another person dead inside the home.

Investigators said one of the two people who died was a child, while the other victim was an adult.

Two more victims from the fire did make it out and were treated by emergency crews.

