Police: 2 dead after SUV crashes into Hardee's in North Carolina

WILSON, N.C. — Police in eastern North Carolina said two customers at a fast-food restaurant died when a vehicle crashed into the building.

It happened Sunday morning at a Hardee's in Wilson, which is about 40 miles east of Raleigh.

The sport utility vehicle struck 58-year-old Christopher Ruffin and 62-year-old Clay Ruffin, both of Wilson.

One died at the scene, while the other died at a Greenville hospital.

Police identified the driver as 78-year-old Jesse Lawrence of Wilson. He was treated at a hospital and released.

Police said they don't believe the crash to be medical or impairment-related, and no charges had been announced late Sunday afternoon.

