x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: 2 dead after SUV crashes into Hardee's in North Carolina

Police identified the driver as 78-year-old Jesse Lawrence of Wilson.
Credit: wolterke - stock.adobe.com
Hardee's restaurant exterior and trademark logo.

WILSON, N.C. — Police in eastern North Carolina said two customers at a fast-food restaurant died when a vehicle crashed into the building. 

It happened Sunday morning at a Hardee's in Wilson, which is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. 

The sport utility vehicle struck 58-year-old Christopher Ruffin and 62-year-old Clay Ruffin, both of Wilson. 

One died at the scene, while the other died at a Greenville hospital. 

Police identified the driver as 78-year-old Jesse Lawrence of Wilson. He was treated at a hospital and released. 

Police said they don't believe the crash to be medical or impairment-related, and no charges had been announced late Sunday afternoon.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

The United Way of Greater High Point offers financial literacy classes to kids

Before You Leave, Check This Out