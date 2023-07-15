2 displaced after fire on Tiverton Drive

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Saturday.

Firefighters were on the scene of a fire on the 3800 Block of Tiverton Drive. The fires is under control.

No one was at the home at the time of the fire and no one was injured, according to fire officials.

Winston-Salem fire officials said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

