REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) - Three people, including two EMS workers, were taken to the hospital after a serious accident involving an ambulance on Highway 158 Sunday morning.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said a driver pulled out in front of a Rockingham County ambulance when it was on the way to a call. The driver was leaving the Dollar General parking lot when it struck the ambulance and took the brunt of the impact.

The car went into a ditch beside the road.

The driver of the Altima has serious injuries according to Highway Patrol. The driver and passenger of the ambulance also went to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Accident with an Ambulance on Highway 158 near Yanceyville. One lane open. Extent of injuries to driver of car and two EMS workers are unknown at this time. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/Cy7xCQAVCw — Manning Franks (@ManningWFMY) November 18, 2018

