2 facing charges after damaging confederate gravesites

LOWGAP, N.C. — Two people are facing charges after damaging confederate gravesites in Lowgap.

Travis William Barker, 37, and Tina Louise Lowe, 44, were arrested.

Surry County deputies arrived at Hanner Way around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 to find two confederate gravesites had been damaged, along with tools used during the incident.

After the investigation, deputies identified Barker and Lowe as the persons responsible for damaging the gravesites.

Barker and Lowe are both charged with felony disturbing a casket / grave marker.

Lowe's bond is set at $5,000. Barker's bond is set at $10,000.

