2 people are in the hospital after shooting in Greensboro

The two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people are injured after a shooting in Greensboro Sunday.

Greensboro police received an assault call on the 4100 block of Spring Garden Street around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.



The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.