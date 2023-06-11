2 people are in the hospital after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people are injured after a shooting in Greensboro Sunday.
Greensboro police received an assault call on the 4100 block of Spring Garden Street around 4 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.