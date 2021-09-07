2 hospitalized, 1 facing charges after crash involving school bus in Rockingham County

There were 16 students on the bus as well as the driver when the school bus and car crashed, according to deputies.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a crash involving a school bus and a car Tuesday sent two people to the hospital and left one facing charges, according to officials.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a bus serving Bethany Community School from Summerfield was following another school bus on Highway 220 near Highway 68 Tuesday morning when the first bus stopped and released a stop arm.

The Bethany Community School bus following the first bus slowed down, but the driver of a Ford Focus did not slow down and crashed into the back of the bus, according to deputies.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford Focus and a passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were 16 students on the bus as well as the driver, when the crash happened, according to deputies. Investigators said the driver of the Ford Focus is facing charges for failure to reduce speed.

No injuries were reported as of Tuesday afternoon.

