WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people went to the hospital after an SUV and a car were found upside down with people trapped inside Saturday night in Winston-Salem.

Officers say they found the vehicles on S. Peace Haven Road near McGregor Road around 10:45.

The preliminary investigation revealed Wehilani Jones was driving south in a Toyota Corolla on S. Peace Haven Road and crossed over the center line. Jones collided with Carlos Quintanilla, who was driving a Honda Pilot with two passengers inside, according to police.

Both vehicles flipped over, landing on the roof. Winston-Salem Police and Winston-Salem Fire departments helped get everyone out of the vehicle. Jones and Alyssa Ridings, a front-seat passenger in the Pilot, went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Another passenger in the Pilot was not injured.

Anyone with information should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.

