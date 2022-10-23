2 taken to hospital after fire in Greensboro

Officials said the fire happened at a home on Donegal Drive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured after a fire in Greensboro Sunday.

Officials said the fire happened at a split level home on Donegal Drive.

The two people were taken to the hospital.

There is no information on what caused the fire or the condition of the victims at this time.

WFMY News 2 is working to confirm more information on the fire.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.