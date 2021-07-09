2 injured in crash in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said a church van and a Honda collided at the intersection between Reynolda Road and Coliseum Drive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured in a car crash Friday afternoon in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said a church van and a Honda collided at the intersection between Reynolda Road and Coliseum Drive.

Police said the church van struck the Honda on the driver's side. The driver of the Honda crashed into a fence and had to be rescued.

Police said the driver of the Honda was seriously injured and was sent to a hospital. The driver of the church van had minor injures.

Police are still investigating the crash.