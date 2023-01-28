2 injured in shooting on Pinecroft Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Greensboro Saturday.
Greensboro police arrived at the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road to find two people with gunshot wounds.
They were both taken to a hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
The story is developing.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
