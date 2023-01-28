x
2 injured in shooting on Pinecroft Road in Greensboro

Greensboro police said two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Credit: WFMY

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Greensboro Saturday.

Greensboro police arrived at the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road to find two people with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

The story is developing.

WFMY News 2

