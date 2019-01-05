CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting Tuesday at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, authorities said. One person was taken into custody and there was no reason to believe anyone else was involved, police said.

As of Tuesday night, three students were in critical condition, UNC Charlotte campus police chief Jeff Baker said. Another student who was injured had less serious injuries.

The school remained on lockdown Tuesday night, Baker said. Shamar Crosby, a senior at the university, described it to CBSN as "madness."

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted that officers were going room to room on campus, identifying students and faculty members who may be sheltering in place.

UNCC Emergency Management sent a tweet saying "Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and emergency.uncc.edu."

The suspect was armed with a pistol when he opened fire, UNC Charlotte police chief Jeff Baker said. Baker said officers were nearby for a roll call for the nearby and were able to quickly respond.

Alpha Tau Omega's Lambda Delta chapter tweeted one of their members, Drew Pescaro, was among the wounded in Tuesday's shooting. The fraternity said he is under medical supervision at Carolinas Medical Center.

Students celebrating final day of classes

Shamar Crosby, a senior at the university, told CBSN that Tuesday was the last day of classes and everyone was celebrating before the shooting broke out. Crosby said students were preparing to go to a concert to see rapper Waka Flocka Flame.

"It is the last day of classes. Everyone is celebrating. Of course, we were going to go to the concert," he said.

Crosby said one of his fraternity brothers was already at the stadium for the concert.