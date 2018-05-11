DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - A second suspect wanted in a deadly mobile home fire has been arrested by authorities in Louisville, Kentucky.

Davidson County Sheriff David Grice says Carson Simmons was arrested Monday. He and another man are accused of assaulting and killing Dennis James Vernon, and then setting his home on fire with his body inside.

Grice says investigators got a tip earlier in the week that Simmons could be heading to Louisville, and notified Louisville Police, Jefferson County Sheriff, and the FBI.

There's no word yet for when Simmons will be extradited to North Carolina, where he faces faces charges of first degree murder, first degree arson, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Ronald Lee Moser is the other suspect in this case. He was arrested Saturday, and charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and First Degree Arson.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire call Saturday morning, Oct. 27, on the 350 block of Normans Lane in the Wallburg community around 8 a.m. They found Vernon dead inside the home. An autopsy showed Vernon, 56, died after he was assaulted. Deputies previously believed he died because of the fire.

