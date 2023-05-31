2 men charged after drug bust inside former church, deputies say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men are facing charges after a drug bust at a former church in Davidson County Sunday.
Davidson County Sheriff's Office said deputies with their Patrol Division and detectives from the Special Investigations Division conducted a drug investigation at 1014 Floyd Church Road in Lexington at the former location of South Side Baptist Church.
Deputies said they received information that Josh Price, 50, who had been living in the Fellowship Hall behind the church, had been manufacturing marijuana.
Investigators seized around 12 pounds of marijuana, about 32 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 41 THC vape pens, 20 marijuana plants, and approximately 2 pounds of tetrahydrocannabinol wax (THC wax).
Deputies said Josh Price and Matthew Price, 28, were both arrested during the investigation.
According to investigators the church had been closed since COVID.
Josh Price and Matthew Price were charged with:
- Manufacturing Marijuana
- Trafficking in Marijuana
- Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver THC wax
- Three counts of Felony Maintaining a Dwelling
- Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana
- Conspiracy to Traffick Marijuana
They are both set to appear in court on July 25.
