2 men facing charges after stealing catalytic converters

Archdale police said the incident happened at the UPS on 1205 Corporation Drive around 2 a.m.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Two men are facing charges after they were accused of stealing catalytic converters in Archdale.

Tyrell Person of Henderson and Dezman Russell of Durham were arrested Sunday.

Archdale police arrived at the UPS on 1205 Corporation Drive around 2 a.m. to find Person and Russell wearing camouflage and carrying items related to stealing catalytic converters.

After further investigation, officers found freshly cut catalytic converters on the ground near UPS trucks.

Person and Russell are charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts, injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals, and second degree trespassing. Bond has been set at $15,000 each.

The investigation is ongoing.

