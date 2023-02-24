2 men injured in stabbing in Burlington

Police said two men were stabbed after a fight on Front Street.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two men were taken to the hospital after they were stabbed during a fight in Burlington Friday.

Burlington police arrived at the 200 block of E. Front Street after receiving a call in reference to shots fired around midnight. Officers found Marcus Newby, 33, and Raphael Carter, 42, with apparent stab wounds.

After investigation, police said a fight broke out at Burlington Food Hall on E. Front Street and continued outside when a suspect then stabbed Newby and Carter before leaving the scene.

Carter and Newby were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are still investigating the motive behind the fight. Police said the stabbing appears to be a targeted incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the stabbing, call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.

