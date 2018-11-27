GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A video of two Northwest Guilford High School students has gone viral on social media.

The two students said things in the video that we cannot repeat. It's that bad. But we can say they expressed racism.

"It was very hateful speech," Chief of Schools Tony Watlington said.

Be warned of explicit and offensive language if you want to watch the video.

With added profanity, the two minors said things like "lynch them all," and "put them back in the fields and teach them a lesson." The 'N'-word was also used multiple times.

Guilford County Schools took notice, and then took action.

"We’re working closely with our diversity office and National Conference for Community and Justice to provide training for both staff and students so we can make sure all of our campus is a place people can feel comfortable and inclusive and that are harassment and discrimination free," Watlington said.

Guilford County Schools was made aware of the video circulating on social media over Thanksgiving weekend. The school system called in the National Conference for Community and Justice (NCCJ) to give a training on Monday in response to the video. The training is for both students and staff.

"The students have been appropriately disciplined according to our code of conduct." Watlington said. "We also believe that kids who make very bad choices can change and can make improvements and we think it's the role of adults to help kids make those improvements."

Though the tolerance training hasn't been implemented in every single Guilford County School, they are working on a plan.

"This is an ongoing process - we’ve worked with NCCJ and the Diversity Office in the past, and events like this tell us we need to redouble our efforts and do even more."

