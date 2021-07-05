x
2 people injured in shooting near West Gate City Boulevard

After arriving, police found two people suffering from injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting near West Gate City Boulevard and I-40 Monday afternoon that left two people hurt, according to officials.

According to Greensboro police, officers responded to I-40 near the Freeman Mill Road exit in reference to an aggravated assault. 

After arriving, police found two people suffering from injuries. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Officials said the aggravated assault happened around 3:15 p.m.

Police said as a result of the investigation there is a traffic delay.

Investigators did not have any further information to provide as of 4 p.m. Monday. 

News 2 has crews en route as of Monday afternoon.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

