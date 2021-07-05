2 people injured in shooting near West Gate City Boulevard

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting near West Gate City Boulevard and I-40 Monday afternoon that left two people hurt, according to officials.
According to Greensboro police, officers responded to I-40 near the Freeman Mill Road exit in reference to an aggravated assault.
After arriving, police found two people suffering from injuries. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.
Officials said the aggravated assault happened around 3:15 p.m.
Police said as a result of the investigation there is a traffic delay.
Investigators did not have any further information to provide as of 4 p.m. Monday.
News 2 has crews en route as of Monday afternoon.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775