2 people injured in shooting near West Gate City Boulevard

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting near West Gate City Boulevard and I-40 Monday afternoon that left two people hurt, according to officials.

According to Greensboro police, officers responded to I-40 near the Freeman Mill Road exit in reference to an aggravated assault.

After arriving, police found two people suffering from injuries. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Officials said the aggravated assault happened around 3:15 p.m.

All lanes of I-40 are opening up as the scene here at the Gate City Blvd exit on I-40 is clearing. Reports of a shooting earlier today where two people were shot. Investigators were searching the vehicle for evidence earlier. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/BcOdB2xx3l — Brent Patterson (@brentwfmy) July 5, 2021

Police said as a result of the investigation there is a traffic delay.

Investigators did not have any further information to provide as of 4 p.m. Monday.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

