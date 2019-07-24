WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Just as parents are making their list and checking it twice for back to school supplies, safety is now a common thought. Many stores have already jumped on the "back-to-school" frenzy with commercials and ads, and one company is banking on parents possibly adding bulletproof backpacks to the list. Yes--bulletproof backpacks.

That one item might break the budget thought. For $174.99, parents can now purchase Guard Dog Security bulletproof backpacks at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores in Winston-Salem.

Online, the description says the backpack "offers soft-armored construction that has been independently tested to be impervious to certain gunfire." The keyword there: "certain."

Just like most backpacks, it has a laptop compartment, an aux cord connection, along with several pockets and compartments for school supplies. What makes it stand out is the tactical armor inside.

"Our backpacks are tested by an independent third-party laboratory under the experimental conditions of bullet resistance for protective materials category established by the Department of Justice National Institute of Justice (NIJ STD 0108.01 Level IIIA)," the description continues. "A laboratory report is included."

But before you decide to make the investment, we wanted to make sure it actually works, so we asked the Guilford County Sheriff's Office for a little help testing it out with a 22 caliber, a 45 caliber, a 9 millimeter and a rifle.

The 22 caliber and the 45 caliber slightly dented the armor slip, while the 9 millimeter nearly perforated it. The rifle bullet went straight through the backpack.

"May be worth the 200 dollars just to know I did everything I could," said Captain Shepard. "It doesn't make them superman or superwoman, they're still vulnerable so they still need to practice the run-hide-fight mantra that we teach."

We want to make sure you know we're not endorsing this backpack. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says this should be your very last resort.