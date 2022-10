Contact the SPCA of the Triad to apply to see if you could be right for Kale.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Kale! This sweet 3-year-old girl is looking for a fellow couch potato and best friend.

She's very affectionate, loves attention and affection, especially chin scratches. She is not very playful, but will sometimes use toys as pillows.