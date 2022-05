The retriever terrier mix with a heart of gold

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is Teri, he's a 10-year-old Golden Terrier Mix.

Our friends at the Triad Golden Retriever Rescue said he's energetic and would make a great walking partner for people who spend time outside.

Teri would prefer a home with no dogs or mellow ones, older children, but not cats.

If Teri sounds like the company you'd like to keep, reach out to the Triad Golden Retriever Rescue.