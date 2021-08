The tornadoes rated an EF-0 both had winds up to 80 mph and were on the ground less than one mile.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — The National Weather Service reports two tornado touchdowns from the same storm Tuesday in Wilkes County all spawned by Tropical Storm Fred.

NWS reported the first tornado touchdown occurred in the southeast corner of the county near the community of Osbornville. The second tornado touchdown happened near Clingman Road.