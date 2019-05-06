GREENSBORO, N.C. — As lawmakers in Raleigh were voting on the Born Alive Bill, 2 Wants To Know looked at how common abortion really is. We looked at records that doctors are required to send the state. The most recent information made public is from 2017.

That year, there were 1,729 abortions done on women from Guilford County. 976 from Forsyth. For some context, that's one out of five pregnancies aborted, or 20 percent.

Guiford and Forsyth county also fall right in line with Wake County and Mecklengburg county. That also is the same percentage nationwide. The data doesn't tell us why people are getting abortions, but it does say who. Statewide, the most common age group is women 25 to 29. They make up about a third of all abortions.

78 percent are not married.

57 percent have at least some college education.

61 percent have at least one child already.

And here's the number of women who have had multiple abortions: It was the first one for 55 percent, second for 21 percent, third for 8 percent and fourth or more for four percent.

