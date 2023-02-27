9 out of 10 Americans have had trouble sleeping in the last 12 months.

Getting a good night’s rest is really about also minimizing the disturbances including light, temperature, and air quality.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the end of February. In less than two weeks, we will be springing forward due to Daylight Saving Time. If that doesn't bother your sleep patterns, you're one of the few.

The experts at Consumer Reports reveal simple adjustments you can make now to help you sleep better all year long. Consumer Reports’ surveyed more than 2,000 adults in the U.S., and 9 out of 10 said they had experienced at least one sleep challenge in the previous 12 months.

"Getting a good night’s rest is really about also minimizing the disturbances, " said Tanya Chastain of Consumer Reports. Chastain says the light, temperature, and air quality all figure in.

TEMPERATURE

Set your thermostat to 65° F, the ideal temperature for sleeping. Your core body temp cools down slightly as your body prepares for sleep.

AIR QUALITY

The quality of the air in your bedroom can also affect your sleep; especially if you have allergies or asthma. In CR’s tests the Honeywell InSight HPA5300B air purifier, $290, did an impressive job of removing dust, pollen, and smoke from the air.

And if the air in your bedroom is too dry, a humidifier can help add moisture back in and allow you to breathe easier. Position the humidifier near the bed, raised at least 2 feet above the floor. This allows more moisture to dissipate into the air.

KEEP THE LIGHT OUT

Keep out light—which can signal your body to wake up—with blackout shades or an eye mask. The items in your room shouldn't be able to be seen well. If they are, it is too light in your room.

PILLOWS & YOUR BED

If you’re uncomfortable, consider a new pillow. The best pillows stabilize your neck and align it with the rest of your body.

For back and side sleepers, CR recommends the Coop Home Goods the Original, $72, which you can tailor to your sleep position and comfort level by adding or removing fill.