GREENSBORO, N.C. — The trick to eating these treats but not too many?

Maybe it's keeping it under 100 calories. Sounds reasonable, right?



It is until you see what 100 calories gets you!



Don't get tricked by all the Halloween treats, here’s what 100 calories looks like:

Hershey’s Kisses: let the foil fly, just only eat four and a half of them!



Kit Kat: a package and a half of the snack size.



Twix: 2 snack-sized bars.



Reese's: A single Reese’s peanut butter cup is 110 calories, so leave a sliver behind. (yeah, right!)



There’s a reason snickers bars are so satisfying: For only 100 calories you’ll need to stop at one fun size and a fourth of another.



It's about the same when it comes to those butterfingers too.



You can taste the rainbow a few times! You get 25 total.

And you might pucker up at this count, only 23 of the sour skittles.



Starburst is 5 chewy candies



And You get 23 m&m's for 100 calories.



Candy corn: 13.6 kernels. So maybe leave the white behind