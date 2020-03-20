GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lot of companies are doing what they can to help their employees during this time: work from home, paying medical insurance premiums, and a few like Facebook, is giving them money to spend. All of this sounds good, until……

Until the headline touting Facebook giving their employees a $1,000 bonus gets mixed up with a Facebook message claiming you have $1,000 coming to you too!

Check out the message a 2WTK viewer sent me. It has your name and says you are pre-approved to get $1,000 to help you past the crisis. Of course, to claim it you click the link.

Could this be an offer for a loan? Maybe. Could this be a scam? Maybe.

Here's the thing to note-- no one is going to give you free money through a Facebook message or a text or email. That is always a sign it's not on the up and up.

So, when the government gives you a crisis check or a stimulus check, it will send a check by mail, or if you have used e-filing with the IRS, the money will be sent directly into that account.

