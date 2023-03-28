$12,000 mistake! Business triple charges a Triad man's credit card

WFMY News 2's Call For Action volunteers resolves the case and gets his money back.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you buy a treadmill, it’s a big purchase. One of our fellow viewers paid $3,200. So, when the company billed him for three more of them, the bill ballooned to $12,000. It shut down his credit card.



“The bill ran up to $12,000. What he ordered was $3,200 dollars, but he was billed $12,000. His billing paperwork was clear that he had only received one, but he was unable to get NordicTrack to understand that they had made a mistake in the billing,” said Roseanne, a WFMY News 2 Call For Action volunteer.

The receipt shows he ordered one treadmill with a 12-month subscription and a total of $3,204.65 but the NordicTrack billed him for $12,564. Yipes that's a big difference!



After trying to get it straightened out by himself, the consumer contacted WFMY News 2's Call For Action volunteers. This group helps folks get their consumer issue resolved.

Roseanne worked on his case. NordicTrack reversed all the extra charges and gave him a free extended warranty and a thousand dollars off of his original purchase. The key was paperwork.

“When money leaves this hand, a receipt needs to come in this hand. Nine times out of 10 that is the problem we have, folks are very trusting,” said Roseanne.