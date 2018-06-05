A children's booster seat is being recalled due to a defect that could actually injure a child in a wreck.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has confirmed that Harmony Juvenile Products is recalling nearly 150,000 of their Big Boost Deluxe seats.

According to an NHTSA statement, a crash could cause the seat belt to put excessive force on a child's chest. That, the notice said, could increase chances of injury.

No compensation or fix for parents who have the scene has been created just yet but the NHTSA reports that owners can contact their vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236. Text telephone services for the deaf are also available at 1-800-424-9153.

