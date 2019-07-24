GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every time you head outside, there's a hidden danger: the UV rays impacting your eyes.

"We can get skin cancers inside of our eyes," Doctor Ankia Goodwin said.

She knows the toll it can take on her clients.

"As an optimologist I see the worst of the worst. I see people who have melanomas in their eyes. I personally have removed eyes due to melanomas. Melanoma is equally as dangerous inside the eye as it is on your skin."

That's why you want a good pair of UV blocking sunglasses, so we used a UV detector to make sure you're really protected from the sun's harmful rays.

"We'll do mine first, so let's put these sunglasses right in front of this and press our button. You see it goes to zero. So these are good sunglasses," she said.

Those were raybans. We also tested a pair of prescription lens, Cole Haan, D&G, Tom Ford and Bottega Veneta. All passed.

"We expect those to do well. Those are the pricier sunglasses. I'm so anxious to know how the el chepos do," Goodwin said.

Next up, kid's sunglasses we bought from the Dollar Tree.

"Yes, these worked for a dollar," she said,

We tested four pairs from bargin stores. All passed. In fact, Goodwin says she's been running these tests for more than a decade, and in all that time:

"I've never found a pair," Goodwin said.

Not one pair of sunglasses she's examined allowed the harmful UV light into your eyes.

Now you just have to wear your sunglasses.